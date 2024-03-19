On Tuesday, a court in The Hague sentenced Roy B. to ten weeks in prison for negligence in connection with the death of 17-year-old Orlando Boldewijn. According to the judges, B. should have immediately called 911 when Boldewijn, with whom he was on a date, found himself in the icy water near his houseboat. A week later, his body was found in this water. A court in The Hague previously sentenced B to 3.5 years in prison for assault causing death because he did not come to Boldewijn’s aid.

The court believes that it is impossible to prove that Roy bullied B. Boldewijn – he did not ensure that the 17-year-old teenager ended up in the water. According to the court, inculpable homicide does not apply for much the same reason: Roy B did not cause Boldewijn to fall into the water, and, according to “various experts”, he could not have saved him by immediately calling 112. Due to his temperature water, Boldewijn would have “most likely” died anyway.

At the time of the appeal it was not clear why Roy B did not call 112. They met in February 2018 after meeting on the dating app Grindr. A week later, his body was found in the water. The court acknowledges that imposing a more lenient sentence would likely be difficult for Boldewijn’s relatives. “The extent to which someone can be held criminally responsible does not in all cases correspond to the moral culpability that someone is charged with,” the judges wrote.

