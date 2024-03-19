Home

From Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: let’s see the best video games on sale for Amazon’s Spring Offers Festival.

Amazon’s Spring Deals Festival has officially begun. From today until March 25th the well-known e-commerce will offer a whole series of discounts on a vast range of products including smartphones, tablets, PCs, home accessories and much more.

Obviously, as always, the promotions also concern video games, with various discounts that also include recently released products such as the highly appreciated Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. So let’s see which are the best video games on sale for Amazon’s Spring Offers.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Edition

Let’s start this roundup of the best video games on sale for Amazon’s Spring Offers with Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. Amazon is offering the Launch Edition at a discount, an edition that includes, in addition to the game, a map of Baghdad and three sets of lithographs. An excellent opportunity to catch up, if you haven’t already done so, the last chapter of the famous Ubisoft saga which definitively abandons the more RPG thrust of the previous chapters to transport you on a journey with a more classic and traditional structure, with a focus on elements like parkour and stealth.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Highly appreciated by critics, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is offered on Amazon at a super discounted price in both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions. The game makes the saga dedicated to the Prince of Persia shine again with a new metroidvania-style formula that works and fascinates right from the start and with a combat system markedly devoted to action. Highly recommended especially for fans of the first hour of the Ubisoft series who will certainly appreciate the new features, given the presence of excellent level design and a good level of challenge.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

We continue with another recently released Ubisoft title: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The game is offered at a discount in the Limited Edition version which, in addition to the game, also includes the Sarentu Hunter add-on pack, which includes an exclusive weapon and a set of equipment for the character. Frontiers of Pandora is the new open world from Ubisoft Massive which tries to recover all the atmosphere of Cameron’s films to transport the player into a familiar but at the same time new and engaging experience with an original story and focused gameplay about exploration.

Just Dance 2024

The new edition of Just Dance is also at a super discount. If you are among the fans of the saga, this is certainly the ideal opportunity to catch up on the 2024 edition, given that it is offered with a nice 50% discount. Just Dance 2024 features 40 songs from the latest hits to beloved classics, including Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” and “I Want to Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston!” and many others. Among the new features of this edition are also two brand new modes: Challenge and Training.

Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition

The promotion on the Pulp Edition version of Dead Island 2 is also excellent, offered with a price cut of over 30 euros. The Pulp edition offers, in addition to the game, also the Memories of Banoi package which contains: Banoi Club, Memories of Banoi baseball bat, Weapon Advantage; balance, Personal space skill sheet. There’s also the Pulp Weapons Pack, with two signature weapons that leave a lasting impression.

Persona 3 Reload

Finally, we close this roundup of the best video games on sale for the Spring Offers Festival with Persona 3 Reload. This is the remake of the third chapter of the famous JRPG series by Atlus, originally released in 2006 on PS2. This new version essentially offers a renewed graphic sector, a rearranged soundtrack which includes unreleased tracks and the presence of Italian subtitles for the first time. Compared to the original, various changes have also been made to the gameplay, as well as the possibility of directly controlling the party. In short, an excellent re-release that offers several additions, giving you more than one reason to pick up the Atlus classic again.

