Here are the best PCs and tablets offered at a discount on Amazon for the spring offers that will last until March 25th.

iPad Pro 11″ (2022)

This iPad Pro features ProMotion, True Tone, M2 Chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. 12MP (wide angle) and 10MP (ultra wide angle) rear cameras, and LiDAR scanner for augmented reality, 12MP front camera with ultra wide angle and automatic framing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Display 10.9″



The tablet has a water-resistant S Pen included. The display has a vision booster which allows for optimal visibility even in direct sunlight. Blue light emissions are reduced, and the battery lasts long.

Acer Predator Helios 16

Moving on to PCs, Amazon’s spring offers offer, among others, this Acer Predator Helios 16 equipped with a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB GDDR6 graphics card. These are great features for gaming. The keyboard is equipped with Mini LED technology for the RGB backlighting of the individual keys, and consumes less energy.

MSI Katana 17

Through the Dragon’s Blade (Katana 17 B13V) of MSI Katana 17 it is possible to have excellent performances. The 13th Generation Intel Core i7 processor has an improved hybrid core architecture, 6 Performance cores and 4 Efficient cores, for multitasking work. The refresh rate of the display is IPS-level at 144 Hz.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop 15.6″

1.6 kg laptop, which fits easily into a backpack, equipped with a 13th generation Intel Core processor. The audio features advanced AI Noise Cancelling, Auto Framing and background effects.

ASUS ROG Strix G16

Gaming notebook with 16″ display, ultra-fast up to 240Hz, equipped with ROG Nebula technology, Dolby Vision, Adaptive-Sync support and 90% screen-to-body ratio for an ideal gaming experience. The PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage, the 32GB of DDR5 RAM at 4800MHz allow us to offer something suitable for both gamers and game developers.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15

This notebook has a display refresh rate that syncs with the GPU frame rate to reduce lag, minimize stuttering, and eliminate visual tearing for smooth, immersive gameplay. The keyboard is optimized for gaming with RGB backlighting. It is a high-performance notebook with a lightweight and durable design, suitable for all gaming occasions, and for content creation.

ASUS Vivobook 16X

Vivobook 16X is equipped with a Twelfth Generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, with 16GB RAM and a 1TB PCIE SSD. Gamers have access to the MUX Switch, which allows the GPU to send graphics frames directly to the display without going through the CPU.

