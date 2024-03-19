Home Entertainment

We have scoured the offers of the Amazon Spring Offer Festival to find the best of Home Video on special offer.

The special Amazon Spring Offers Festival begins, a new series of incredible offers that will allow customers to save on a vast range of product categories. Thousands of products on offer will be available with the possibility of saving widely on a wide selection of products in many categories including electronics, home, garden and toys. In this specific selection of ours we present our choices of films and series on DVD and Blu-Ray.

HARRY POTTER 1-8 TRAVEL ART EDITION (4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray)

A recent complete edition of the Harry Potter saga with all eight feature films, in 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray, each with its own box featuring exclusive graphics with artistic illustration.

MATRIX 4 FILM COLLECTION

The complete collection of the four films of one of the sagas that defined modern science fiction cinema, thus also including the last, recent chapter of the franchise, Matrix Resurrections which once again brings together the stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they have made Neo and Trinity famous.

Blade Runner – The Final Cut (4K Ultra-HD+Blu-Ray)

The “definitive” version of Ridley Scott’s masterpiece, a complete edition and in 4K Ultra HD / Final Cut.

Mad Max Anthology

While waiting for the arrival of Furiosa in cinemas, what better opportunity to review (or recover) the previous films of the saga, in high resolution? We have Interceptor, Interceptor: Road Warrior, Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Dune (4K Ultra-HD + Blu-Ray) (2 Blu Ray)

While the second chapter is currently showing off in cinemas, here is the possibility of adding the first film to the collection, in a Blu-Ray + 4K combo version, a format that is certainly the best for appreciating the artistic flair of the director and the extraordinary of photography and special effects.

Twin Peaks: the complete collection on 16 Blu-Rays

The history of TV serials has a “before” and an “after” Twin Peaks: if you still don’t know why, find out with this fabulous boxset of 16 Blu-Ray discs at a special price.

Lost: the complete series on 36 Blu-Rays

A mammoth collection that allows you to (re)live the entire story of Lost, the saga that redefined the concept of a television series, from its phenomenal opening scene to the final thrilling moment. Discover all the secrets of the crash of Oceanic 815, what brought its passengers together, and their shocking journey as they fight to rewrite their own destiny.

Breaking Bad: La serie completa in 21 DVD – Icon Edition

Cult series (later expanded into the equally unmissable Better Call Saul) which tells the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who became a super drug trafficker, finally available all together in the so-called “Icon Edition” with its 62 episodes, in full version and uncensored.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series in 8 Seasons and 33 Blu-Rays

Also unmissable in our list is the most beloved fantasy saga on TV, in a complete edition with 33 Blu-Rays also rich in special contents.

The Last of Us – Stagione 1

The television phenomenon of 2023, as well as one of the best serials of recent years and hands down the best live action adaptation from a video game: here is the entire first season of Ellie and Joel’s misadventures in a practical Blu-Ray box set, discounted for l ‘occasion.

