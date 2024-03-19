Home Technology

We’ve scoured Amazon’s Spring Deals Festival deals to find the best in mobile phone accessories on special offer.

The special Amazon Spring Offers Festival begins, a new series of incredible offers that will allow customers to save on a vast range of product categories. Thousands of products on offer will be available with the possibility of saving widely on a wide selection of products in many categories including electronics, home, garden and toys. In this specific selection of ours we present our choices regarding the essential accessories for mobile telephony, such as cables or Bluetooth headphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Lite

Reliable and stunning audio quality for the very low price of these Bluetooth 5.3 headphones, equipped among other things with a 12 mm dynamic driver, which offers stunning performance. The low distortion, richer bass tones and clearer treble tones achieved a THD≤0.1% rating from Xiaomi Acoustics Laboratory.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Forget about unwanted noises, with active noise cancellation, choose the most suitable fit of the ear tips and get ready for crystal-clear calls thanks also to the trio of microphones, which capture the voice precisely. Up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge keeps up with any playlist of songs, podcasts or videos!

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Let’s now move on to a high-end device, but one that is worth all the money it costs… especially if taken at a discount, as in this case! The flexible ear tips have a moldable design that conforms to the shape of your ears, creating a delicate seal that enhances the sound of your music. The Pixel Buds Pro are also water resistant, so they can be worn even when it rains or you sweat during a workout.

UGREEN USB C PD Cable 60W

A low-cost charger cable but with high charging and data transfer performance, great compatibility and which allows quick charging and peace of mind, given the resistance of the components.

Anker USB C cable

With a maximum output of 100W, this USB-C charging cable can charge everything from phones to laptops. Paired with a 100W USB-C Power Delivery charger it can power a 16ʺ MacBook Pro in just two hours. Made with durable two-tone woven nylon, it’s not only beautiful, but ultra-durable.

UGREEN Caricabatterie Auto 130W, 3 Porte USB C USB A

130W car charger with great compatibility and versatility; the USB-C2, USB-C1 and USB-A ports support maximum power of 100W, 30W and 22.5W respectively when used alone. When connecting multiple devices at the same time, the high charging speed does not degrade, which is ideal for family or friends trips. It takes just 30 minutes to charge iPhone 15 to 60%.

VRURC Power Bank mini, 10000mAh

Smartphones boast increasingly better batteries, but at the same time they also have increasingly energy-hungry features… a powerbank on hand is always a good thing, and the one we present here has high performance – including excellent charging and recharging speeds – 3 entrances and 4 exits, with the advantage of being slim (10.7 x 6.86 x 1.53 cm) and very light (165 grams).

Anker Powerbank PowerCore 26800

Do you plan to be away from home for a long time and use your mobile devices, such as cell phones and tablets, extensively? This powerbank boasts 26800 mAh, thanks to which it can recharge most smartphones on the market at least seven times, as well as guaranteeing at least two full charges for tablets and similar and multiple charges for other USB devices, thanks also to the three USB output ports .

