The Antitrust rejects PagoPa at the Post Office: “Competition problems”

The Guarantor of Fairness in the Markets, the Antitrust, blocks the government’s plan to transfer PagoPA to the State Mint (with a 51% share) and then to Poste Italiane for the remaining 49%, an idea that according to Antitrust presents “competitive issues”. The Antitrust is mainly focused on the transfer of 49% of PagoPA from the current hands of the Treasury to the Post Office. This is the most delicate point of the issue, as highlighted by the ABI’s objections. As Repubblica reports, the government intends to assign 49% of PagoPA to the Post Office through a decree already approved by the Council of Ministers, now being converted into law by Parliament. This procedure does not find favor with the Antitrust, which requires “minimum conditions of transparency and non-discrimination to guarantee the market”. The Antitrust insists that the only way to select the most suitable operator would be through a competitive auction or a procedure that compares multiple expressions of interest.

The government shortcut, by contrast, is considered “in conflict with the rules” that are “fundamental to the system”, including those that respect Euro-unitary and constitutional principles. In the decree, the government intends to evaluate the value of PagoPA through a sworn valuation, but this proposal also encounters objections from the Antitrust. The Antitrust accepts the sworn estimate on the condition that it becomes the basis for an auction open to all operators interested in purchasing 49% of PagoPA, including Poste, its competitors and banks.

The Guarantor focuses on the crucial role of PagoPA, underlining that private entities and publicly controlled companies are obliged by law to use it for digital payments to public administrations. PagoPA is therefore essential for public digital payments and enjoys a significant and unique advantage over other private platforms. The entry of the Post Office into 49% of PagoPA grants the buyer (i.e. the Post Office itself) the privilege of the platform, with the consequent participation in the related profits. The Antitrust underlines that PagoPA was conceived as neutral, but the sale of 49% of the platform threatens this neutrality since the Post Office is also present in the subsequent market, where it competes with other users of the platform.

In a hearing in the Chamber on March 13, Matteo Del Fante talks about the Post Office within PagoPA, assuring that they guarantee the confidentiality of data to the market. Del Fante adds that PagoPA is a payment circuit used by 409 different service providers and that their goal is to grow the circuit in maximum confidentiality. He also highlighted the Post Office’s work with banks over the last 20 years, underlining that, although they cannot provide credit or grant loans by law, they have distributed loans to financial institutions since 2002, benefiting millions of Italians.