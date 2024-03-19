A trailer and a poster have been released for The Acolyte: The Follower, the new series in the Star Wars universe which will land on Disney+ starting June 5th with the first two episodes.

The plot and setting of The Acolyte: The Follower

In the Star Wars timeline, the series takes place near the end of the High Republic era, a time period that until now had only been explored in the comics and canon novels. Specifically, the show is set one hundred years before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, in the heyday of the Jedi. The series, which should give ample space to the point of view of users of the Dark Side, will explore the scenarios that led to the presence of those cracks revealed in the prequel trilogy within the Republic.

The synopsis reported on the official Star Wars website reads as follows:

In The Acolyte: The Follower, an investigation into a shocking crime wave pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-Jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As new clues emerge, the two travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal that all is not what it seems…

The show draws inspiration from martial arts films and has an investigative thriller twist. During the latest Star Wars Celebration, protagonist Amandla Stenberg stated that series creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) likes to define The Acolyte as “a combination of Frozen and Kill Bill, but with a dark tone and a sense of magical realism.”

In addition to Amandla Stenberg (Hunger Games) and Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game), the cast of the series also includes Dafne Keen (Logan – The Wolverine), Carrie-Ann Moss (Matrix), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) and Joonas Suotamo (already in the role of Chewbacca in the sequel trilogy, here he will play a wookie who is part of the Jedi Order ).

The first two episodes of the series will arrive on Disney+ starting June 5, 2024.