The trailer for The Acolyte: The Follower takes Star Wars fans into a new piece of the Lucasfilm universe. The first episodes of the series will arrive in June.

Disney+ has released the first trailer for The Acolyte: The Follower, the new original series in the Star Wars universe from Lucasfilm. The debut is scheduled for June 5th with the first two episodes.

Here is the video.

In The Acolyte: The Follower, an investigation into a shocking series of crimes pits a Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As new clues emerge, the two travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal that all is not as it seems.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland is the creator of the series, and serves as an executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, Jason Micallef, Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana. The other producers are Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow.

Headland also directed the first two episodes of The Acolyte. Working on the other episodes were Kogonada, Alex Garcia Lopez, Hanelle Culpepper.

Composer Michael Abels, who has already worked on Get Out and Us, wrote the soundtrack for The Acolyte: The Follower.

