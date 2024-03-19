The streets of South Korea resonate with an echo of change and resistance: it is the 4B movement. Initiated in part by the relevance of the novel ‘Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982’, by Cho Nam-Joo, this trend arises from discontent and aspiration for a long-elusive equity. In this way, several young South Korean women seek to combat common practices, such as sexual harassment, violence against women and others.

Against the background of a technologically advanced country, but deeply rooted in patriarchal norms, the 4B movement was amplified with the voices of YouTubers Lina Bae, Baek Ha-na, Jung Se-Young, who are tired of the standards that South Korea —they assure— it imposes on them.

South Korean women demand an end to sexual and physical abuse against them. Photo: The Economist

What does the 4B movement mean?

The 4B movement symbolizes South Korean resistance against traditional gender expectations, encapsulating a call for the rejection of heterosexual marriage (Bihon), childbirth (Bichulsan), dating (Biyeonae), and heterosexual sexual relations (Bisekseu).

In this way, the movement seeks to dismantle the patriarchal structures that limit the lives of women in South Korea, promoting a society where equality is not just an ideal, but a lived reality. This arises in response to the increase in violence against women, femicides and the dissemination of videos that are recorded with small hidden cameras in hotels, bathrooms or public transportation, also known as molka.

Searches in South Korean bathrooms to avoid the practice of molka. Photo: AFP

Although for some it may be drastic to refuse marriage, pregnancy, dating or sexual relations, for South Korean journalist Hwaon Jung it is a response to the situation to which women in South Korea are exposed.

“Patriarchal norms in South Korea, given its economic situation and the educational level of its women, are so relentless that resistance against them tends to be just as intense. Movements like 4B are a warning message that women would boycott romantic relationships unless society and men change,” she explains in her book ‘Flowers Of Fire’.

The 4B movement also seeks to eliminate South Korea’s strict beauty standards. Photo: Cambridge University Press

South Korea and the dangers of being a woman

South Korea faces an alarming history of gender-based violence and sexual harassment. A government study revealed that nearly 80% of women have experienced sexual harassment at work. The country has also been the scene of digital crimes, including molka, a secret filming practice.

These scenarios have been aggravated by the impunity that exists on the part of the South Korean justice system. For example, current legislation states that a man accused of harassment can ask his victim to drop the charges. In this sense, in 2022, a man killed a former co-worker after she refused to remove his complaint.

This situation has been reflected in worrying figures: in 2016, of 100% of reported crimes, 52% were about sexual harassment, far exceeding the 22% referring to murders in general, armed robbery, extortion and fraud. Likewise, in 2022, the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index ranked South Korea 99th out of 146 countries in terms of gender equality.

Despite this, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol has promised to close South Korea’s Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, which is tasked with supporting women and victims of sexual assault. According to the president, the function of this organization makes men seen as “potential sexual offenders.”