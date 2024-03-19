Global warming represents one of the greatest challenges of our era, but also a test of nations’ capacity for adaptation and long-term planning. Faced with this scenario, South America emerges with flashes of leadership and commitment, especially from two of its territories, which are emerging as the pioneers in the fight against this global crisis. According to Climate Action Tracker analysis, these countries have demonstrated strong and transparent strategies to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, a goal aligned with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) guidelines to limit global temperature rise. .

The importance of these actions lies in their direct environmental impacts and in the message of urgency and leadership that they transmit to the rest of Latin America and the world. As the planet heads towards an uncertain future, initiatives such as those of two South American nations highlight the importance of establishing clear and executable goals, supported by laws and concrete action plans that ensure their fulfillment.

YOU CAN SEE: The South American country with the highest mountain after the Himalayas: it does not belong to Peru or Chile

Which 2 countries in South America are best prepared to survive global warming in 2050?

Chile and Colombia stand out for their commitment to carbon neutrality, as revealed by Climate Action Tracker. Both countries have implemented policies and legislation that support their environmental promises, becoming role models in the region. Chile, for example, has involved its population in a participatory process to define its net zero emissions goal, detailing how each sector, beyond energy and the environment, will contribute to this ambition. Colombia, for its part, is not far behind, with an equally comprehensive approach that ranges from the reduction of emissions to carbon capture, despite the challenges it still faces in the implementation of technologies for the elimination of this (carbon).

YOU CAN SEE: Discover the 6 cities in South America that would be under water in 2100: 200 million will end up homeless

What would happen to Latin America and the Caribbean in 2050?

By 2050, resource consumption in Latin American and Caribbean cities is projected to far exceed sustainable limits, exacerbating the effects of climate change. A study by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) warns of the need to adopt comprehensive planning and increase the efficiency of systems to avoid a resource crisis. The predominantly urban region will face significant challenges if sustainability and circularity measures are not adopted in the management of its metropolises. There are still 26 years to achieve it.

YOU CAN SEE: The 4 countries in South America that have the largest water reserve on Earth

What other places in the world would be saved from global warming in 2050?

As South America moves towards sustainability, other regions of the world are also seeking refuge in climate change adaptation strategies. Europe and North America, for example, identify potentially safe areas far from the most severe threats of global warming. Ireland, Germany and the Baltic countries, as well as the Great Central Plains and Great Lakes areas of the United States, present themselves as oases in the midst of the climate storm, offering hope and a model of resilience in the face of the inevitable changes that our world will face.

State of carbon neutrality promises. Photo: Climate Action Tracker

YOU CAN SEE: The South American country chosen as the most beautiful in the region and third in the world in 2024

The 6 cities in South America that would be under the sea in 76 years

At the heart of this alarming scenario, five cities in South America stand out that could disappear under the waves:

Barranquilla, Colombia: Located near the mouth of the Magdalena River, this city faces a significant risk of permanent flooding. Areas near Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela: This natural environment and surrounding communities are threatened by the advance of the sea. Punta del Este, Uruguay: A tourist destination, par excellence, could be history if the forecasts come true. Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: two of the most emblematic cities in Brazil could face catastrophic flooding. Coastal areas of Entre Ríos and Buenos Aires, Argentina: These areas are susceptible to being submerged, affecting millions of residents.