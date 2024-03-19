Terracina, March 19, 2024 – Long and sincere applause and many emotions in the Terracina council chamber, where the mayor Francesco Giannetti and the president of the municipal council Luca Caringhi remembered and honored the gesture of two young people, Giovanni and Livio. , who on February 17 last year rescued a girl who had completed a race in a car in the Pio VI canal.

Present in the council chamber was Giovanni Di Spirito, an elected Terracina police officer serving in the Latina Postal Police, who that day, together with Livio, prevented the incident from turning into a tragedy. The mayor and the chairman of the city council presented him with a parchment of gratitude and a commemorative medal of the city of Terracina.

“I want to thank these two boys again for their gesture of deep altruism and great courage, which was not taken for granted at all. Without any hesitation, they entered the waters of the canal, risking their lives to save the young woman. It is through gestures like these that we need to rediscover the precious value of humanity, which must be the basis of any civil society,” said Mayor Francesco Giannetti.

“It was an honor to share this moment of gratitude and honor for such a noble gesture as that of Livio and Giovanni, which demonstrates the deep respect of the community. It was right to express our gratitude to them from all of us in the symbolic place of our city – the council chamber,” said the chairman of the municipal council, Luca Caringhi.

