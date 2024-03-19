Terna closes 2023 with a profit of 885 million

Terna closes 2023 with a group net profit for the year of 885.4 million euros, up by 28.4 million euros (+3.3%) compared to the 857 million euros of 2022. The Board of Directors of the company will propose to the shareholders’ meeting, which will be held, as communicated to the market on 29 January 2024, on 10 May 2024, in single call, the approval of an overall dividend for the 2023 financial year of 682,593,283, 20 euros equal to 33.96 euro cents per share and the distribution, net of the interim dividend relating to the 2023 financial year equal to 11.46 euro cents per share already paid from 22 November 2023, of the remaining 22.50 euro cents per share, gross of any legal withholdings, to be paid from 26 June 2024 with a coupon detachment date of 24 June 2024.

Terna also closed the year with revenues of 3.186 billion euros, an increase of 222.2 million euros (+7.5%) compared to 2022. This result, explains the company, is mainly due to the growth of activities regulated, mainly attributable to the increase in the regulated asset base (Rab) in the period, net of the volume effect and the greater output-based incentive mechanisms.

The amount of the balance of the dividend for the 2023 financial year due to the treasury shares held by the company at the record date, warns Terna, will be allocated to the reserve called ‘retained earnings’.

Terna’s new industrial plan expects to reach revenues of 4.60 billion euros in 2028, with an average annual growth rate over the period of approximately 8%. The EBITDA at the end of the Plan is expected to be 3.25 billion, with an average annual growth rate of over 8%. Net profit is also expected to improve compared to 2023, leading to earnings per share of 49 cents in 2024 and 55 cents in 2028, with an average annual growth over the Plan period of approximately 5%.

“I am proud to present the Industrial Plan with the highest investments ever recorded in Terna’s history: 16.5 billion euros in five years, with approximately 80% of the works already authorized and over 70% already covered by contracts with providers. The development of the network will inevitably have to be accompanied by a significant growth in digital technologies to support and accelerate the country’s energy transition process: an energy and digital Twin Transition will guarantee a faster, more sustainable, just and inclusive transition for all our stakeholders”. This was stated by Giuseppina Di Foggia, CEO and general manager of Terna. “The results obtained in 2023 also confirm the excellence of the work carried out by Terna’s people and their great merit in achieving the Group’s objectives, generating further value for shareholders and contributing to the development of the country. We are facing a challenge for everyone’s future, which requires Terna to have a broader vision and the commitment to elevate our mission to new levels of excellence”, concluded Giuseppina Di Foggia.

In particular, Terna’s new Plan aims “to consolidate the company’s strategic role as an enabler of the Italian electricity system and, more generally, to strengthen its commitment to serving the country for the energy transition”. To achieve the objectives of the European Green Deal and the National Integrated Plan for Energy and Climate (PNIEC) on decarbonisation, which provide for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 of at least 55% compared to 1990 levels , Terna has therefore forecast a significant growth in investments, the highest ever recorded in the history of the group, which over the period of the Plan will be equal to a total of 16.5 billion euros, +65% compared to the last Plan, of which 2 .6 billion euros in 2024. Guiding the development of the Industrial Plan is the sustainability of investments, an integral part of the process of creating value for the company and benefits for the system and the environment. Terna’s interventions, in fact, are considered 99% sustainable according to the eligibility criteria introduced by the European Taxonomy.