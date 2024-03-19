Rome, March 19, 2024 – Local police in the capital Rome continue to check the compliance of those operating passenger transport with the rules.

In addition to intensifying surveillance activities against taxis and NCCs, the White Helmets are carrying out daily checks of tourist buses.

As part of these investigations, GPIT (Traffic Intervention Team) vehicle patrols discovered serious violations by a taxi driver and a tour bus driver within a few hours.

In the area of ​​Termini station, police identified a taxi driver who refused to let a disabled person board. The driver, a 39-year-old Italian, was at the taxi rank on Via Marsala when he received customers who had arrived later than a woman in her 80s, who was escorted by the station in a wheelchair. assistant. The man received fines amounting to more than 600 euros.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.