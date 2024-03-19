Tavares: one million vehicles in Italy? Possible but incentives are needed

The CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, made statements to QN regarding the group’s future in Italy, underlining the commitment to the country and the need for adequate conditions for the development of the automotive industry. Tavares reassured that Stellantis’ presence in Italy is not at risk, reiterating that Italy is one of the group’s countries of origin and that they feel responsible towards their employees and the territory.

In an interview, Tavares highlighted the need for support from European governments to support the transition towards more sustainable vehicles. He underlined the importance of incentives for the entire automotive industry, in order to benefit consumers and facilitate the transition to electric vehicles. When asked about the goal of producing one million vehicles in Stellantis’ Italian factories, Tavares confirmed that he shares this goal with the Italian government, but specified that the right conditions are needed, including a stable European market and support in competing with Chinese manufacturers.

Tavares provided details on Stellantis’ investment plans in Italy, highlighting the country’s strategic importance for the group. He mentioned investments in electricity platforms in Melfi and Cassino, as well as the creation of a battery gigafactory in Termoli, with an investment of over 2 billion euros. He also cited investments in other Italian factories, such as Atessa, Pomigliano, Modena and others, underlining the importance of such sites for production and innovation in the automotive sector.

On the electric vehicle incentives front, Tavares stated that Stellantis is ready to increase production of the Fiat 500e in Mirafiori once the new government incentives are activated. He underlined the importance of such incentives to stimulate demand for electric vehicles in Italy and called on governments to be resilient and coherent in the transition towards more sustainable vehicles. Finally, regarding the possibility of an Italian State participation in the capital of Stellantis, Tavares underlined that it is not up to him to decide, but he expressed doubts about the usefulness of this scenario, highlighting the current solidity and effectiveness of the company.