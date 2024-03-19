Tarquinia, March 19, 2024 – The most anticipated event of Tarquinia spring returns: the 75th Tarquinia Lido Fair, an exhibition of the agricultural machinery market, which will take place from May 3 to 5, 2024.

Record-breaking event: the exhibition grounds are seeing incredible footfall, with 90% of places already booked. A success that confirms the central position of the fair in the agricultural panorama of Italy and its ability to attract exhibitors from all over central Italy.

Three days of celebration and tradition: the fair will offer a program full of activities for every taste, with musical performances, workshops for children, debates, tastings of typical local products and exhibitions of crafts and antiques. There will also be a large exhibition of agricultural machinery, which in this edition will again be the protagonist of the Market Exhibition with the latest innovations in the sector.

The municipal administration of Tarquinia, with the valuable contribution of Proloko, is making every effort to guarantee an even richer and more interesting fair.

Ample parking has been provided, the exhibition route has been reorganized for better use, and related events of great interest have been planned.

