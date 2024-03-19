In the middle of a storm in Soto La Marina, a fisherman tragically lost his life when lightning struck him while he was going early Monday morning to fish for shrimp in Laguna de Morales, Tamaulipas.

Testimonies collected at the scene indicated that the incident occurred at approximately 1:00 on Monday; The victim’s body managed to be rescued in his own boat.

At the entrance to the lagoon there were dozens of his companions who had also gone out to fish for shrimp.

Sources from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Tamaulipas confirmed the death of the fisherman, and they are conducting investigations into this event.

The municipal president of Soto La Marina, Luis Antonio Medina Jasso, lamented the death of the fisherman: “He was in the lagoon working at approximately one in the morning.”

In addition, they reported to more than seven families with damage to their homes, affected electricity poles, fallen trees and dozens of damaged palapas on La Pesca beach.

“We appreciate the support of the Sedena, the Navy, the National Guard, the State Guard, the State and Municipal Civil Protection, we are all working in coordination against the impact of the meteorological phenomenon,” said Medina.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions