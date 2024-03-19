March 19, 2024 – While returning home on the train, she is assaulted and surrounded by a child gang. She was saved by an anti-rape bracelet. Victim of the attack Valentina, 17 years old. She spends the day in Milan with a friend, then returns home to the province of Brescia. The carriage where Valentina is sitting is quiet and not crowded. She decides to listen to music when a gang of children enter with the clear intention of attacking her and touching her repeatedly. The providential appearance of another person momentarily distracts the gang, allowing Valentina to act. In fact, the girl has at her disposal an important ally, small but effective: this is the WinLet, an electronic device that is easily activated by pressing the central button three times and which immediately comes to the aid of its owner, promptly activating the siren when it makes a sound above 110 decibel, the purpose of which is to scare away intruders.

Once activated, the device sends a series of help messages to pre-selected contacts and finally notifies the 24-hour operations center. For Valentina, the WinLet represents a real lifeline: a sudden and persistent noise catches a group of criminals. by surprise, allowing Valentina to escape from the carriage and get off at the first available stop, where her parents would pick her up, putting an end to this misadventure. Created from an idea by Pier Carlo Montali, CEO and creator of Milan-based startup Security Watch, WinLet is said to be reaffirming itself as a response to growing concerns about individual security, especially in large cities like Milan.

