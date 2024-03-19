Rome, March 19, 2024 – Leonardo Fioravanti is ready to take part in the second Olympic Games of his career. The only Italian surfer to qualify for Paris 2024 is undergoing motor tests at the Coni Institute of Sports Medicine and Science in Rome.

The Cerveteri athlete, who made his debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, undergoes a series of neuromuscular examinations and joint mobility assessments of the upper and lower extremities, as well as a full medical examination.

“I feel very good,” says Fioravanti, as reported by coni.it. I’ve just returned from a great quarter-final in Portugal: I found fun waves and great support on the beach, which was especially full of Italians.”

“Tests at the institute,” he continues, “are of fundamental importance for us athletes. The level of the track is very high, you are constantly forced to improve from all points of view. The data that appears here allows me to check if my work is working and what needs to be pushed. I’m happy to go to the Olympic Training Center in Rome at least twice a year to do things a certain way.”

Azzurro, who will compete in Tahiti (home of the 2024 Paris Races), states: “It will be special, but I try not to think about it too much. I want to focus on world circuit racing so that I can come to the Olympic Games with confidence. The goal is to finish a good season and then go to Tahiti and break everyone.

photo coni.it