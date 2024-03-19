On April 5, the first episodes of Sugar, Colin Farrell’s new television series, will be released on Apple TV+.

The Spirits of the Island actor plays John Sugar, a private detective in the city of Los Angeles, dealing with the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved niece of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel.

The detective tries to understand in every way what happened to Olivia, but by continuing with his investigations he will also bring to light the secrets of the Siegel family, some recent, others that have been buried for some time.

According to the Apple press release, Sugar is a contemporary and unique reimagining of one of the most appreciated and popular genres in the history of literature, cinema and television: detective stories.

Although set in the present day, it is based on the noir classics of the forties and fifties – those with Humphrey Bogart in the role of private detective Philip Marlowe, for example – contextualising and modernizing them.

The Apple TV+ series is not the Irish star’s only television series project. In fact, just a month ago the end of filming was announced – it had been interrupted due to the double strike in Hollywood – of the television series The Penguin spin off of the film The Batman.

The protagonist of the series will be the Penguin, one of the Dark Knight’s most difficult adversaries, played, as in the film, by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell.

Oltre a Colin Farrell il cast è composto da Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman, The Good Place), Amy Ryan ( Only Murders in the Building, The Office), James Cromwell (The Young Pope, Succession), Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad, Deadwood), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul, Pinball: The Man Who Saved The Game), Nate Corddry (Perry Mason, Mindhunter), Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Don’t Worry Darling) e Alex Hernandez (Invasion).

The series is created by Mark Protosevich who is also a producer together with Colin Farrell. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg, Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich serve as executive producers.

The direction is entrusted to Fernando Meirelles (City of God, The Two Popes) and Adam Arkin (The Offer), both also producers.

The series consists of eight episodes, the first two will be released on Friday, April 5 on Apple TV+, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

