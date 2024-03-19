Rijkswaterstaat strongly advises avoiding Rotterdam.

Anyone who traveled to Rotterdam or the surrounding area last weekend experienced endless traffic jams. Cause? Rijkswaterstaat is carrying out maintenance on the Benelux tunnel and this work cannot be delayed.

This includes replacing the asphalt, which, according to Rijkswaterstaat, is so badly damaged that it is almost impossible to drive on.

Benelux tunnel maintenance

The Benelux Tunnel was closed in the direction of The Hague/Westland/Rotterdam Nord. Therefore, traffic needs to be redirected across the Van Brienenoord Bridge. Rijkswaterstaat initially reported a delay of between thirty and sixty minutes. In practice it turned out quite differently.

Traffic on the Van Brienenoord Bridge was brought to a standstill, with delays easily reaching two hours. It was already a tragedy on Saturday afternoon, but things went from bad to worse on Sunday when there was an accident on the bridge.

Dramatic, annoying weekends that can happen from time to time. Certainly. However, the same suffering awaits residents of Rotterdam and its surrounding areas over the next two weekends. Work on the Benelux Tunnel will take place both this weekend and Easter. Expect significant delays.

Rijkswaterstaat Council? Avoid Rotterdam, according to the service opposite Rijnmond. Rijkswaterstaat has taken the time-tested Autoblog Advice in a slightly softer form. We just say: stay away from Rotterdam! I repeat, stay away from Rotterdam!

This is easier said than done. Residents of the city want to return home. And in the surrounding areas of the Rheinmond, Lansingerland and Westland regions, motorists must also travel north on the Van Brienenoord Bridge. It can be a little more subtle: don’t arrive at 010 to do your shopping, and don’t cross the Van Brienenoord Bridge southbound if you have to return across that bridge later in the day.

Photo via Autoblog Spots

This article Stay away from Rotterdam! I repeat, stay away from Rotterdam! first appeared on Ruetir.