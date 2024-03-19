On April 8, Mexico will have the opportunity to witness another extraordinary astronomical event, which occurs only every 200 or 300 years: the Total Solar Eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the Moon is placed directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely obscuring the last.

And in view of the fact that the 2024 Solar Eclipse is getting closer and closer to happening, the Undersecretariat of the Penitentiary System, in collaboration with a scientific dissemination company, has launched a project with inmates from the Oriente Men’s Preventive Prison to develop viewers to observe the solar eclipse.

The design of the visors was made by internal women from the Women’s Social Reintegration Center of Santa Martha Acatitla, and they were inspired by Mexican popular art.

How are solar eclipse viewers made?

Solar eclipse viewing glasses are made from specially branded black polymer sheets that meet the requirements in the ISO 12312-2 standard for eclipse filters. In addition, they are made under high quality and hygiene standards.

Where to buy glasses for the solar eclipse?

The lenses are available in two places:

Mexico City Police Museum: Located at 82 Victoria Street, Centro neighborhood. Institutional Store: Located on San Antonio Abad road number 130, Tránsito neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

The price of glasses to see the solar eclipse is 88 pesos

Where can the 2024 Solar Eclipse be seen?

According to the UNAM Geophysics website, the solar eclipse will be visible throughout Mexico on April 8, but Mazatlán will be the optimal place to witness it.

The eclipse will begin at 9:51:23 a.m. and will reach its peak at 11:07:25 a.m., plunging the state into darkness.

