The Berlusconi family is working on the reorganization of the entire real estate part of the inheritance, as well as the sale of precious assets such as the fabulous residences.

The liquidation of the Berlusconi inheritance continues, and it is time for valuations and sales for his family properties. Various sources report the news that numerous sales are underway. Among these, the sale of the 48 meter sailing ship ‘Morning Glory’, which previously belonged to the telecommunications magnate Rupert Murdoch, stands out.

The sailing ship ‘Morning Glory’, after a series of maintenance works at the Lusben shipyard in Viareggio, was sold to an anonymous private individual for an unspecified amount. It is estimated to be around a few million euros.

Monza Calcio, taken over by Silvio Berlusconi in 2018 together with Adriano Galliani, is also in the process of finding a new owner. The negotiation is currently progressing with the Oriental Capital Partners Fund of Forlì. The deal would be in the home stretch, with a valuation of around 100 million euros while still maintaining an operational role for the other piece of Monza history, Galliani.

Moving on to residences, mostly large and luxurious villas, Marina Berlusconi acquired Villa Campari on Lake Maggiore in Lesa. It is a residence with 30 rooms, a splendid park and a private marina. Her other daughter, Barbara, is in negotiations to purchase Villa Belvedere di Macherio, one of her father’s three historic residences, for around 26 million euros. Pier Silvio could buy back Villa Grande, one of Silvio Berlusconi’s last Roman residences.

In the meantime, the family is working with professionals on a reorganization of the entire real estate part of the inheritance, as well as the most important ones such as the villas mentioned above. There are many properties that were owned by Silvio Berlusconi directly or through Idra or Dolcegrado real estate.

One of the most important real estate pieces, Villa Certosa in Sardinia, should be transferred from Immobiliare Idra to Fininvest Real Estate. The valuation would be between 300 and 500 million euros, and despite the very high management costs (around 10 million euros per year), there is no shortage of potential buyers.