Shock passes through the courtroom when the president of the court in Utrecht announces the verdict on Tuesday morning at about half past twelve: eleven years in prison for Sarah W. for the attempted murder of her newborn child in May and June 2020. Eleven years was the sentence of the prosecutor’s office, but hardly anyone expected that the court would condemn Sarah V. so harshly. The confidential doctors of Weilig Tuis, who are not in the courtroom – the court takes into account high emotions – and are listening via video link, thought about six to seven years in advance. Sarah W.’s parents, brother and sister, husband and mother-in-law said repeatedly during six days of hearings in the case against her in January and February that they expected to be acquitted. They visibly crumble as the presiding judge reads the verdict. One of them shouts: “Shame!” Sarah V. was not allowed to say goodbye to them in court, also due to emotions. She is immediately taken away by the police. She herself sat motionless and, apparently, without emotion, listening to the verdict. After that she doesn’t say anything.

The chairman of the court begins by saying that the duration of the criminal case, more than three years, was a great stress for Sarah V. and all the other participants. Now she will quickly get to the point: Sarah V. is acquitted of the third count of the charge: abusing her son for four years after his birth in June 2016. But the court considers it proven that she repeatedly tried to kill her daughter. The court is also convinced that Sarah V. took preparatory steps to kill her daughter and deliberately attacked her.

Antidiarrheal agent

Sarah V., a doctor who previously trained as an anesthesiologist, made her daughter, who was born three months premature, sick by heavily diluting her mother’s pumped milk with water and poisoning it with the antidiarrheal drug loperamide, the court concluded. As a result, the girl did not grow properly and developed life-threatening heart rhythm problems. Sarah W. has always maintained that loperamide passed into her breast milk because she took the drug herself. The court does not agree with this. This follows from the conclusion of a pharmacist/toxicologist at the Dutch Forensic Institute: a scenario in which loperamide was added to milk outside the body is “much more likely.” This is the most likely claim made by toxicologists.

Read also: Sarah V. says she may have been taking up to sixty pills a day for diarrhea, which resulted in her breast milk being poisoned

The criminal case against Sarah W. is quite unique in the Netherlands, since child abuse through falsification – inventing, imitating and causing symptoms of illness – is very difficult to prove in criminal proceedings and is therefore rarely brought to criminal court. Last summer, a court in Breda sentenced Yolanda M. to ten years in prison for the manslaughter of her twelve-year-old son. She gave him large doses of drugs that were not intended for him over a long period of time, and her actions were recorded on camera. However, the court found that murder had not been proven in her case. The fact that the attempted murder of Sarah V. was proven makes the case even more special. The court justifies this in its decision by the fact that Sarah V. is a doctor and therefore knows that the drug should not be given to children under three years of age. She added it to her breast milk, knowing it would be passed on to her daughter, who was very vulnerable due to her premature birth. She continued to do this when her daughter developed serious cardiac arrhythmias, knowing that they could be caused by loperamide. She even increased the amount and did not say anything to the doctors, who did not understand why the girl felt so bad and were desperately looking for an explanation. The chief judge told Sarah W. on Tuesday morning: “It cannot be otherwise than that you are considering the possibility of death [naam van de dochter] took it for granted.”

Sarah W., according to the chairman, “incomprehensibly” betrayed the trust of her daughter, as well as her husband and two other children. And the trust of society, which assumes that a mother will not harm her own child. In addition, according to the chairman, she seriously misled doctors and nurses by posing as a concerned mother who wanted to do everything possible for her baby by pumping and donating milk to the hospital.

“Healthy verdict”

It can be concluded from the judgment that the acquittal of the third offence, the serious assault of her son, does not mean that there was no serious suspicion against Sarah W in this respect. Sarah W. said repeatedly during the trial that her first priority was to be a good mother and let the doctors at the hospital do their job. But, according to the court, the evidence shows that Sarah V. was constantly decisive, directing and very critical of medical policy and therefore exerted influence. In the decision, the court quotes Sarah V.’s diary about her son: “[…] today or tomorrow, secretly convey everything through the tube (so as not to hear that flying voice of the speech therapist)” and: “[…] We just follow our feelings, instinct has always been right until now.” Sarah W. allegedly did not follow hospital nutritional guidelines or comply with them properly and showed disdain for health care providers. Her son was not growing well, and suffered again and again from severe intestinal infections and other unexplained infections. But the court was unable to establish Sarah V.’s criminal involvement in the development of these complaints and the medical interventions that doctors subsequently carried out.

In response to a question, Ferry de Jong, professor of criminal law and criminal procedure at Utrecht University, said he considered the decision comprehensive and properly reasoned. He also believes that the court listened carefully to the position of the prosecutor’s office and defense. “There was a serious reaction to this.” What about the punishment? Eleven years? “This is such a rare case that there is virtually no case law for the court, so what should you do? These are serious facts that involve a suspect who is believed to be responsible and there is a probable cause of intent. A mother in Breda received ten years for manslaughter and had her responsibility reduced. This is attempted murder, and yes, it never obeys the laws of logic, but eleven years does not seem excessive to me.”

Share Write to the editor