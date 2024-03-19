The appointment with the Superbike World Championship is back: with the second race of the year that will take place this weekend between the curbs of the Barcelona Circuit, in Spain.

Below are the times of the tests, qualifications and races of WSBK, SSP and SSP300 live on Sky (channel 208) and TV8 (live and rerun).

FRIDAY 22 MARCH:

Sky Sport MotoGP (live)

FP1 SBK: 10:20-11:05FP2 SBK: 15:00-15:45

SATURDAY 23 MARCH:

Sky Sport MotoGP (live)

Superpole SBK: 11:10-11:25Gara 1 SSP300: 12:45Gara 1 SBK: 14:00Gara 1 SSP: 15:15

TV8

SBK Race 1: 5.45pm (DEFERRED)

SUNDAY 24 MARCH:

Sky Sport MotoGP (live)

Superpole Race SBK: 11:00Gara 2 SSP300: 12:45Gara 2 SBK: 14:00Gara 2 SSP: 15:15

TV8

SBK Superpole Race: 11:00 (LIVE) SBK Race 2: 16:10 (DEFERRED)