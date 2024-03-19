Santa Marinella, 19 March 2024 – Castle of Santa Severa, territory of the Lazio region, managed by the regional company LAZIOcreate in agreement with Mic and the municipality of Santa Marinella, to celebrate the anniversary of the proposals on 19 March, Tuesday 19 March and the following weekend , on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th, all fathers receive free entry to the Museum of the Sea and Ancient Navigation and the Castle Museum.

In addition, at the entrance, in Piazza Cortile della Guardia, there will be a buffet where you can try traditional desserts, freshly prepared cream puffs and zeppole.

The visit begins with the Sea and Nautical Museum, which has been completely renovated and enriched since 2016. Seven rooms and more than a hundred finds, as well as an exhibition and educational route dedicated to underwater archeology and ancient navigation, which also collects evidence from the seabed of the coast of Cerith, between Alsium and Centumcelli, with a particular focus on the port of Pyrgi.

We continue to the castle museum, located inside a fourteenth-century fortress built on the ruins of an early medieval fortress that housed the oldest church of the martyr of Santa Severa. Surrounded by a moat, the complex has two rectangular and two cylindrical towers at the corners, as well as a cylindrical fortress connected to the castle by a wooden walkway.

Cost: free entry to the museum complex on March 19 from 9.00 to 16.00 and the following weekend on the 23rd and 24th from 10.00 to 17.00 for all fathers coming with their children. Go to the box office to get your free ticket.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.