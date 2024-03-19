Cannabis use in Rotterdam is the highest of the 88 European cities surveyed. And the city ranks second in terms of MDMA use.

Rotterdam thus stands out negatively in the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) comparative study of drug residues in wastewater. The results were published on Wednesday.

In the spring of 2023, samples were taken from wastewater treatment plants in European cities in 24 countries – from Kranj in Slovenia to Rovaniemi in Finland – over the course of a week. It then calculated the concentrations in wastewater per thousand inhabitants of six drugs – methamphetamine, MDMA (the active substance in ecstasy tablets), cocaine, amphetamine (speed), cannabis and ketamine. In this way, cities with different populations can be compared with each other. Cities participate on a voluntary basis. In the Netherlands this year they were Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Leeuwarden, Utrecht and Eindhoven.

According to the EMCDDA, the use of cocaine and MDMA has increased in many European cities. The decline in substance use caused by the corona pandemic is definitely a thing of the past.

It is impossible to say whether there will be growth in Rotterdam. The city participated for the first time, as did Leeuwarden, which also has high levels of drugs in its wastewater. Leeuwarden has the highest speed usage in the Netherlands, ranking fifth among the cities surveyed. And they smoke no less cannabis than in Amsterdam.

Researchers have no explanation for this position. “If you look at the demographic profile of Leeuwarden, the town doesn’t have a lot of students or tourism,” says Trimbos researcher Laura Smith-Rigter, coordinator of the Drug Information and Monitoring System. The drug residues measured were astonishing, she said. “Yes, everything is at a high level in Leeuwarden.”

Last October, Leeuwarden mayor Sybrand Booma (CDA) reacted with shock to drug use figures in his city. He told Omrop Fryslan: “I know these things as mayor, but if you look at everything together, you can see how serious the situation is here in Leeuwarden.”

European top 5

The Netherlands remains a major drug consumer in the European context, although the Trimbos Institute notes a “cautious stabilization” in the amount of drugs used in the cities studied. For almost all drugs measured, including freely available marijuana, Dutch cities still dominate the top five.

Only methamphetamine (meth) use is lower. According to experts, although this drug is produced in the Netherlands, it is mainly used in countries such as the Czech Republic, Germany and Slovakia. In terms of speed, only Leeuwarden is in the top 5. In Rotterdam and Leeuwarden, usage was two to almost three times higher than in Amsterdam.

More cocaine residues were found in Amsterdam than in the sewers of Leeuwarden and Rotterdam. But the quantities are not much inferior to each other. All three cities are among the top five European cities for cocaine use, after Tarragona (Spain) and Antwerp.

Puzzle piece

Can Amsterdam still be called the drug capital of the Netherlands? Trimbos researcher Smith-Rigter is cautious with these conclusions: “Based on this measurement, it can be seen that Rotterdam has a clear metropolitan profile, much like Amsterdam and other major European cities. It’s related to drug use.”

Smith-Rigter said drug residues in wastewater are one piece of the drug-use puzzle. “These numbers tell us something about overall consumption. They say nothing about who the users are or how often they use. We also don’t know whether they are tourists, passengers or residents of these cities.”

Thomas ter Laak, who was involved in the wastewater measurements, notes that the measurements were only taken for a week: “Since we are taking a sample of one week from one year, small differences between cities should not be considered as a difference.”

“In-depth research is needed to get a complete picture of drug use in Dutch cities,” says Ton Nabben, a researcher and criminologist specializing in drug use among nightclubs and at-risk youth. Nabben follows the latest drug developments, in particular for Jellinek Prevention and Addiction Science Nederland (VKN). He does this by interviewing users and insiders – bar staff, youth workers and bouncers – in the nightlife scene.

He doesn’t immediately have a logical explanation for the amount of drug residue in Rotterdam’s sewers. “I can’t define it. Rather, it raises more questions.”

Electorate of tablets

“The pill constituency is HBO and universities,” Nabben says. Students and partygoers use speed and MDMA relatively often when going out. “Urban ecstasy users are relatively likely to have theoretical training.” In his opinion, Rotterdam’s high values ​​are all the more striking because Amsterdam has many more students than Rotterdam and the nightlife is also more extensive.

On the other hand, blowing is relatively more common across different segments of the population, so it’s not surprising that cannabis residue in the drain doesn’t vary much, Nabben says. “This lifestyle in Amsterdam is not very different from the lifestyle in Rotterdam or Leeuwarden. After work, you can go to a cafe to relax and smoke.” At the same time, this is difficult to reconcile with the relatively small number of coffee shops in Rotterdam and Leeuwarden compared to Amsterdam, where a significant group of Europeans also come to smoke marijuana.

Cocaine use is more difficult to characterize, the researcher said. The drug is widely used in night life, as well as during work.

Mirror of Society

Thomas ter Laak has been researching drug residues for more than ten years at the water research institute KWR, which measures wastewater in the Netherlands. KWR calls the sewer system the “mirror of society.” The figures for Rotterdam and Leeuwarden do not surprise Ter Laak.

Read also: “The port of Antwerp has been captured by Dutch drug criminals,” said the head of the prosecutor’s office, Frankie De Keyser.

Knowing how many households are connected to each treatment plant allows researchers to calculate consumption per resident. Data on a drug’s purity and street value can then be used to estimate the size of the market for certain drugs. In 2021, KWR has already translated the amount of drugs in Rotterdam’s wastewater into daily costs: for cocaine it was about seven tons per week.

Discharges of drugs or waste sometimes disrupt sewer measurements, Ter Laak says. Often other by-products are found in the water, so the sample can be excluded from further analysis. Or suddenly we are talking about quantities of drugs that cannot be explained logically. This year in Eindhoven it was not possible to achieve a reliable measurement of MDMA due to destructive discharges. “In 2018, for example, we saw twenty kilograms of MDMA arrive in one day. If we count this number of residents of the Eindhoven area, then everyone, young and old, should have taken the pill.”

Ruthless

In Leeuwarden, high levels of drug use go hand in hand with debilitating crime, according to a recent report. Researchers including subversion expert Peter Tops say drug use has “more or less” become normalized. They point to the role the provincial capital plays in the transit of drugs – by rail, road and water – to Germany and Scandinavia, where there is high demand for Dutch drugs. A relatively large rural area offers criminals opportunities – an abandoned farm, an empty barn.

Leeuwarden Mayor Booma called drug use in his city “very significant” and pointed out in a letter to the city council the “illegal and ruthless world” behind drug use.

In the city, drug trafficking is visible on the streets of Leeuwarden, Tops and his colleagues write. “Dealers work and/or live in most of the city, which attracts drug addicts; conversely, drug addicts attract dealers. […] Criminal groups (also from the “heavy” segment) have moved from Randstad to these areas.”

While not all cities were studied, Smith-Rigter finds the numbers valuable. “Wastewater research tells us where interventions are needed,” she says. “To ensure that experimental cocaine use does not develop into addiction, we can conduct further research and intervene based on this relatively quickly available evidence.” Otherwise, Trimbos is dependent on drug testing services or requests for assistance, such as GGD. She hopes municipalities will carry out more research into wastewater treatment so that drug use can be monitored over time, also in a European context. “Then the puzzle can be completely put together.”

This material was produced in collaboration with the European Urban Journalism Network.

