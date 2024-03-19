Rome, March 19, 2024 – Three cast iron prows bearing the logo of the ACEA Group were unveiled today on Via Sacra, in the area leading to the Colosseum and one of the most important archaeological sites in the world. The event was attended by the Councilor for Public Works of the capital of Rome, Ornella Segnalini, the President of the Municipality, I. Lorenza Bonaccorsi, the Director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, Alfonsina Russo, and the President of the Acea Group, Barbara Marinali.

The grand opening takes place on the 150th anniversary of the installation of the first nazon, which took place on the initiative of the mayor of Rome, Luigi Pianciani, in 1874. Immediately after the unification of Italy, water distribution began on the streets of the capital. became capillary thanks to the creation of a dense network of these fountains for public and free use, built from cast iron with a characteristic cylindrical shape and

curved nozzle. There are currently 2,800 noses in Rome and they have been geolocalized using the ACEA Waidy Wow app created by the Group, which allows citizens, tourists and athletes to identify the nearest source of water where they can quench their thirst, as well as check their hydration levels. The project, a high-tech evolution of old fountains, mapped the entire network of the capital and 150 thousand water supply points throughout the country.

La history dei nasoni

Over these 150 years, large noses not only represented the deep connection between the city and the water, but also became one of the most popular symbols of the capital and entered cinematic history, featured in many neorealist films such as Vittorio De Sica’s The Bicycle Thieves and Us loved each other so much” Ettore Scola. “The three noses unveiled today,” said Barbara Marinali, President of the Acea Group, “are a symbol of the identity and traditions of our city, as well as an important testament to our connection with water and the commitment of the Acea Group to the protection of water. water resources and in promoting

sustainability, key factors for improving the quality of life of citizens.” “The installation of the noses,” commented Ornella Segnalini, Councilor for Public Works of the capital of Rome, “has, above all, a symbolic meaning, since it is 150 years since the creation of the first nose in 1874. And this is also very important for other reasons. . First of all, to eliminate plastic and irregular sales situations. Another, fundamental aspect is to provide water to everyone, not only tourists, but also everyone who is thirsty, because fountains and spouts are mainly used for this. Finally, these new three big noses, along with the other 2,800 scattered throughout the city, help feed and clean our sewers. I am really

free water, water for everyone.” “Finally, our visitors will have the opportunity to freely access

additional sources of public water, which is very important, especially in the warmer months,” said Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park. The addition of spouts also significantly reduces plastic bottle consumption and completes an initiative the park took in 2019.

adding to the 10 drinking water fountains already present between the Roman Forum and the Palatine.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.