These are the actor’s words: “It’s all true, I’m not making it up”

In recent weeks Rocco Siffredi has been one of the most talked about characters in gossip due to the release of Supersex, the Netflix series inspired by his life. In recent days the actor gave an interview to the BSMT podcast where he became the protagonist of a terrible revelation following which he burst into tears. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Rocco Siffredi in tears at BSMT. As already mentioned, in recent days the actor was a guest on the well-known podcast to advertise Supersex, the Netflix series inspired by his life in which he is played by Alessandro Borghi. Among the many topics covered during the interview, Rocco Siffredi made a revelation that is causing quite a stir on the web. Let’s find out together what his words were.

In detail, on the well-known podcast the actor told a dream that had been recurring in his life: a Devil who would ask him for his soul. These were his words about it:

I don’t even know what’s in my head. As a child I dreamed of flying. My brother had died, perhaps I took refuge in those dreams to escape from the sadness that was felt due to this loss. I knew how to fly in dreams and I couldn’t wait to go to sleep to fly. Then I started dreaming of the Devil, an old man, a guy always impersonated… do you know why I call him the Devil? Because at a certain point this old man told me ‘don’t worry Rocco, I’ll take care of you, I’ll take care of everything’. This is a real dream that I’ve had several times, it’s all true, I’m not making it up. I had this dream as a child, I had it when I was 20, then I had these nightmares with my wife who worried me at night and would wake me up and she would tell me ‘will you stop having this shitty nightmare?’

And, continuing with his speech, Rocco then added:

And I said ‘no help, the Devil wants my soul back’. Believe me, you believe me… [..] He came, he came back, he always came and came back and this is as if there was something in my life. I said to myself ‘but is it possible that perhaps to help my family I actually received this stuff here?’. Like a cross to bear and I have to sacrifice myself to help my family? Yes good.