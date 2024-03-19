Revolut launches its largest advertising campaign ever and aims to reach 2.5 million Italian customers. VIDEO

With the aim of creating the first truly global bank, Revolut announces investments of approximately €450 million in strategic marketing and sales activities, to be developed in Europe this year, with the ambition of reaching 50 million customers globally by the end of 2024, and marking 40% year-over-year growth.

In Italy, where Revolut currently operates as a digital bank with over 1.5 million customers ranking second among the most downloaded banking apps locally, the company is working to become the first banking app and reach 2.5 million customers by the end of 2024. The planned investment for 2024 increased by 94% compared to 2023.

Ignacio Zunzunegui, Head of Growth Southern Europe at Revolut, says “We are the second fastest growing bank in the market and we intend to continue to grow steadily. We will win the hearts of more Italian consumers thanks to the excellent user experience and the innovative product we have created, a perfect candidate to become their main account.”

To do this, the company will soon launch local IBANs, which will not only increase Revolut’s acceptance across the country but also enable additional services for customers. In all markets of the European Economic Area, where Revolut operates as a bank, deposits are protected by the Lithuanian State Company “Deposit and Investment Insurance”.

“And with the aim of introducing more and more consumers to all the amazing features offered by Revolut, capable of setting a standard in the banking sector thanks to their innovation, we are also launching our biggest TV campaign ever called ‘The Future of Banking’ will be broadcast in Italy and many other European countries in 2024,” adds Zunzunegui.

The “The Future of Banking” campaign combines TV, OOH, DOOH and social media and shows how Revolut is constantly evolving, becoming a “must have” for those who look forward, unlike those banks that have remained stagnant for many years.

The fact that many consumers are looking for better banking alternatives and more efficient financial instruments is confirmed by a study conducted by Revolut and the research company Dynata on a representative sample of the Italian population of 1000 people. The data shows that 5% of respondents changed banks to a better one last year, while 2% regretted not doing so. Furthermore, 6% regret not having found cheaper solutions/services to spend less on some operations/payments, 9% regret not having learned how to invest their money and 8% regret not having improved their money management skills.

The three main features that Italian consumers think a banking app should have are ease of use (76%), saving money on operations (41%) and saving time (38%) on operations while in terms of functionality the preferred by Italians are instant sending and receiving of money (53%), blocking and unblocking cards (36%) and obtaining cashback when you spend (25%).

Revolut offers its customers not only the latest technologies to manage their money through a bank account with low fees, ease of use, anytime, anywhere, but also integrates additional services to those usually available in many traditional banks. This makes Revolut the perfect starting point for managing all things money, which means not just spending but also saving, tracking, investing, donating, booking hotels and experiences, receiving cashback and discounts and much more.

“The Future of Banking” campaign isn’t the only marketing activity Revolut is planning for the year. In 2023, the company grew from 25 to 35 million customers globally, a massive increase supported by major marketing initiatives aimed at connecting with consumers across different segments through the “Your Way In” advertising campaign, events on large scale like La Velada in Spain, celebrity campaigns like the one with Gerry Scotti in Italy, and more.

In 2024, Revolut will significantly increase its efforts with another series of impactful initiatives aimed at connecting with consumers attending major events in categories such as sports and music, recently starting with the NBA Paris Game in France and continuing in the coming months with the Sziget Festival in Hungary – but also collaborations with well-known names in the social world and other initiatives that will be announced soon.

“Despite the significant investments we are making, our key channels for growth remain organic: offering a complete, convenient and one of the easiest to use products on the market means that the many satisfied customers represent a real growth engine. This is also demonstrated by well-known review sites such as TrustPilot, where our score places us among the most popular banks” concludes Zunzunegui.