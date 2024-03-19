“It is estimated that respiratory syncytial virus causes 60% of acute respiratory infections in children aged 0 to 5 years and 80% between 0 and 1 year. Today there is greater attention on its dangers even for the elderly and immunosuppressed population. In 2019, it was calculated that it caused thousands of deaths in the adult population. Today, however, there is the possibility of taking advantage of vaccination, with protection that demonstrates great effectiveness” Thus Roberto Parrella, President of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases on the sidelines of the conference “The Healthcare I would like” entitled “Respiratory infections: strategies for vaccination prevention and correct use of antibiotics”, curated by Aristea International, which was held on 19 March at the Cosimo Piccinno Auditorium of the Ministry of Health.