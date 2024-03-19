“Respiratory infections: vaccination prevention strategies and correct use of antibiotics” This is the focus of the first panel of the third edition of the project “The Healthcare I would like…”, promoted by the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, in collaboration with other companies scientific, patient associations, businesses, political decision makers, up to the institutions, with the Ministry of Health taking an active part in facing the next challenges with a new plan for the NHS. The meeting which saw some of the most important experts on the subject of respiratory diseases in Italy discuss, was held at the Cosimo Piccinno Auditorium of the Ministry of Health, and focused its attention on the importance of prevention with particular attention to respiratory infections such as Covid, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza, Pneumococcus. Among the diseases that cause the most concern is the Respiratory Syncytial virus which affects tens of thousands of people every year, with risks especially for frail patients, the elderly and children. For this reason, vaccination, soon available in Italy too, and a correct information campaign are essential