On the occasion of the upcoming Presidential Elections, the halt until further notice of the proposed reforms to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) was announced, these are the Double Bonus of 30 days and the Reduction of the Working Day from 48 to 40 hours.

These two reforms, which seek the benefit of millions of employees of the formal private sector in the national economy, will not be able to be approved in the near future since they will be postponed for several months.

Why have these reforms, long awaited by millions of Mexicans, not been approved?

This decision was exposed by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with the allegation that they could be used for political purposes in the upcoming 2024 Federal Elections.

Diana Bernal, founder of the Taxpayer Defense Attorney’s Office (Prodecon) mentioned in an interview that:

“These issues were practically imminent because they were already very advanced in their approval, both in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate. The most advanced was that of the Bonus, the only thing left was to vote in the Senate to double it from 15 to 30 days. Another “The issue that was going in a very good direction was to extend the Paternity Leave from 5 to 20 business days.”

“These proposals had already followed the entire legislative process, however, there was a second reflection because, publicly, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressly asked not to vote on the reforms that were very advanced, saying that we must wait until after the elections. elections on June 2 to prevent the people from voting due to demagoguery,” added the former attorney.

When could these reforms be approved?

These issues will not be able to have a voting resolution until probably the month of September, since in that month power will be taken from the new Legislatures in the Chamber of Deputies and Senators, and only then will it be decided whether or not to take up said proposals.

“Congress stopped these reforms that were very advanced and are no longer going to come out because we are in mid-March and the legislative period ends on April 30. It will be until the new Congress takes office on September 1 that we will know if they will take up these proposals or not,” said Diana Bernal.

Based on the information set forth above, there is no estimated date on which the Double Bonus reforms and the Reduction of the Working Hour in Mexico will come into force, since it will depend on the new rulers who are in charge of that decision.

If a favorable vote is taken in September in the new legislative period, they could come into force at the end of 2024, however, due to the short time frame, that date can be extended until 2025, this only if they are approved in both Chambers. .

