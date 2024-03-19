Real estate: for the first time, after 5 years, the average age of those buying a house is growing

In 2023 in Italy there is an increase in the percentage of purchases for investment (19.5%). This is the highest share recorded in recent years, when it had never reached above 18%. The increase in inflation, in fact, has pushed many savers to invest their savings in the real estate market.

Investment rates are on average higher in large cities (28.6%), with Verona leading the ranking with a strong presence of investors (43.1%), followed by Naples (41.2%). Immediately after are Palermo and Milan with investment percentages of around 35%. In particular, in Milan 2023 highlighted a significantly higher share of investors compared to what was recorded in previous years, when it fluctuated between 23% and 27%, confirming the great interest that the Lombard capital is arousing in investors, also thanks to the numerous regeneration interventions planned in the city.

As regards the holiday home sector at a national level, there are no particular changes compared to 2022, in fact in the last year 7.1% of sales concerned this segment. These are high percentages, which grew immediately after the arrival of the pandemic, in fact in 2019 the share stopped at 5.8%.

The percentage of residents in large cities who move to the hinterland to purchase their main home is growing: in the latest survey, 23 residents out of 100 chose to buy outside the city. A trend that is not surprising in light of the changes that the pandemic has set in motion in terms of the type of house sought, the increase in house prices and the lower availability of spending caused by the increase in interest rates.

In Italy the average age of buyers is growing, going from 42.7 years in 2022 to 43.7 years in 2023. In the last 5 years it is the first time that an increase in the average age has been recorded, this trend is also determined by the growth of the investor component, a target which has a higher average age.

However, the most active on the market remain buyers aged between 18 and 34 who make up 28.8% of the total (reaching 31.2% in 2022), while in 2019 the majority of buyers had a aged between 35 and 44 years (27.8%).

Among the large cities, Milan is in first place in terms of purchases by under 34s (37.5%), in second place is Turin, where under 34s make 34.4% of purchases.

The three-room apartment still remains the most sold type in Italy (33.9%), in second place are independent and semi-independent solutions which reach 21.2%, a share substantially the same as that recorded in 2022, but growing when compared with 2019 when it stopped at 19%. In fact, with the arrival of Covid, independent solutions saw an increase in sales, a trend which has weakened slightly starting from 2022. A completely different situation in Milan, where the most purchased type is the two-room apartment (48.5%), while three-room apartments come in second place.

At a national level, the percentage of sales of homes in energy class A and B stands at 6.5%, a similar share to that recorded in 2022, while in 2021 it was higher and almost 8%. We are therefore witnessing a slight contraction in purchases of homes in a high energy class, in fact the offer of new construction solutions is decreasing and consequently the availability of typologies in a high energy class is also decreasing.

At a national level there is a progressive growth in the percentage of purchases by singles, which in 2023 will reach 1/3 of the total sales while 2 out of 3 times the buyers are families. In Milan the percentage of purchases by singles is significantly higher and almost 50%.

The analysis concludes with the sellers and the reason for the sale: in 2023 in Italy 44.2% of owners sold to raise liquidity, 43.1% to improve housing quality and 12.7% to move to another neighborhood or another city.

Compared to 2022, there is a slight increase in the percentage of those selling to find liquidity and a slight decrease in the percentage of those selling to improve housing quality. In the last 5 years the percentage of those selling to obtain liquidity has always been slightly higher than that of those selling to buy a new home, with the exception of 2021 when sales to purchase improved homes had reached almost 45% against the 43% of sales to raise liquidity. In fact, in 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, the rush to purchase larger homes with outdoor spaces had affected the results of this statistic.