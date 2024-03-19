If you’re shopping for new cycling glasses, you’ll always be able to find something that’s right for you. So many wishes, so many models. The choice of colors and lenses is also huge. So when you bring new cycling glasses to market, you really need to go out of your way to come up with something a little different. Today, Rapha is launching no less than three new models that we could secretly see on Socials.

The Reis and Letras models are somewhat similar in appearance, but the Dalton is completely different. A little about names, now first about cycling glasses. Rapha Letras has a frameless lens. The Rapha Reis looks a bit similar but has a half frame. And finally, the Rapha Dalton with a full frame, which at first glance looks the least like cycling glasses.

Then a little about names. These are places where you can ride a bike. Reis from Coll dels Reis, which may not be very important. But you may know it better as Sa Calobra (Mallorca). Recommended! but that’s not the main thing. Letras is the alto de Letras, a 79-kilometer climb in Colombia. And then we have Dalton, which means Dalton Highway. This is a 666 km long road in Alaska.

Rafa Lenzen

For all three glasses, you can choose from four lens shades. Yellow, pink, green and mirror. The difference is the color and the amount of light it lets in. Below you can see photos of four different lenses from Letras. The lenses add a little more contrast to the image, which I always find a nice feature. To also think about the environment, the framework must be as biological as possible.

The glasses are close in price. Letras and Reis cost €180, while Dalton retails for €160. Just visit Rapha to find out which goggles fit your helmet and head best, or look online. Today only for RCC, tomorrow for everyone. You’ll read our findings soon.

More information via Rapha

Rafa Dalton Rafa Dalton Rafa Letras Fiezbril Rafa Letras Fiezbril Rafa Letras Fiezbril Rafa Letras Fiezbril Rafa Letras Fiezbril Rapha Reis cycling glasses Rapha Reis cycling glasses