Home Space

Research published in The Astrophysical Journal illustrates the creation of a new tool to understand dark matter.

A 3D map with the largest portion of the Universe ever created is the novelty for better studying dark matter. This instrument concerns quasars, supermassive black holes, the subject of research by New York University (NYU), a private university located in New York. Astronomers working at this university used ESA’s Gaia space telescope to present updates on the quasar, namely:

a very bright, distant, and active supermassive black hole with a mass millions to billions of times that of the Sun.

NASA

Quasars are active in the nucleus of galaxies, and the new 3D map allows us to discover the position and distances of supermassive black holes in the largest portion of the Universe studied so far. The research was published in The Astrophysical Journal with the aim of clarifying the mysteries surrounding dark matter, which surrounds galaxies with quasars at the center. Dark matter is found in the form of enormous halos.

The data from ESA’s Gaia mission do not only refer to the stars in our galaxy, but also to what lies outside the Milky Way. In this case, 1.3 million quasars observed with the space telescope have been inserted into a three-dimensional map, which precisely evaluates their distances. Data from ESA’s Gaia mission were combined with data from NASA’s Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. Thanks to this synergy of resources, it was possible to obtain very accurate results.

This map could be the key to measuring the aggregation forces of matter and the expansion of the Universe. In order to facilitate the interpretation of the data collected, the researchers developed a second map. This helps to predict in which position dust, stars or other bodies may hinder the detection of certain quasars.

Binary star T CrB: its burst of light will be visible to the naked eye

James Webb Telescope, complex organic molecules found in interstellar ice

Comet 12P: characteristics and how to see it in Italy

Valinor Hills: NASA pays homage to Tolkien for the tomb of Ingenuity

Russia and China plan to install a nuclear power plant on the Moon by 2035

NASA and Mars: collaboration of proven scientists also requested for future missions on the red planet