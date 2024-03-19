Implementing animal welfare measures in factory farming will become much more difficult for the progressive left in the House of Representatives. For many years they managed to find majority support on the right thanks to the “animal ambassador” Dion Grous of the PVV. But the largest party with 37 seats is now being formed with the BBB, NSC and VVD and takes more into account business interests in the agricultural sector. This was confirmed on Tuesday during the vote on the Animal Welfare Party bill. From 2025, animals should not suffer unnecessarily, and new stables should provide space for their natural behavior. By 2040 at the latest, all stables must be equipped for animals; government target year for livestock farming. Read also: “PvdD legally loses the initiative regarding “livestock farming”

In advance, the PvdD hoped for support from the PVV, but in a roll-call vote, Geert Wilders’ faction voted against it. With the exception of one member of the PVV: one-year-old Dion Graus, who did not have the courage to do so and violated party discipline.

“This is not a birthday present for him,” Wilders later told reporters about Grouse. Within the PVV faction, positions are put to a vote and there is freedom to deviate from them on ethical issues. Wilders admitted that he sat at the formation table with “the party” who had expressed “concerns” about the vote.

Alternative plan D66 and VVD

In addition, according to Wilders, there was an alternative plan from D66 and VVD, a “middle path”, which PVV wanted to support.

Another plan, D66 and the VVD, passed by a two-thirds vote, gives farmers and politicians the chance to work together to reach an agreement on the dignity of animals. If the plan also passes the Senate, which is currently dominated by the BBB with 16 seats, the measures for hogs, poultry, dairy cattle and calves should take effect within a year. By 2040 at the latest, farm animals should be able to move freely and not suffer unnecessarily due to pain, fear, thirst or hunger – unless farmers need more time to recoup the necessary business investments.

This D66 and VVD plan goes further than proposals by Agriculture Minister Pete Adema (Christian Union), which were also adopted on Tuesday, but it is bittersweet for the Animal Party. Three years ago, both the House and Senate voted to accommodate animal stables – a plan by former PvdD member Leonie Westering – and little has been done about it.

“Unprecedented and unheard of,” Esther Ouwehand said emotionally after the vote. “The only people benefiting from this are politicians who have failed animals badly but who want to continue to market themselves as animal-friendly.” Now PvdD wants to introduce a bill to abolish factory farming.

For many years, PvdD could certainly count on support from the PVV. In 2010, the party already advocated in its election manifesto for a “controlled end to industrial agriculture” and animal rights in the Constitution – and continues to do so in 2021. But after all the protests by farmers, these points disappeared from last year’s election manifesto, and now the PVV says: farmers should simply be able to farm, organically or industrially.

PVV MP Dion Grouse: I will never vote for killing animals

In addition to Graus, a member of parliament since 2006, the party has a new representative on agricultural issues who speaks more to farmers: Janet Nijhof-Leeuw. At the LTO Farmers’ Congress earlier this month, she said it was “not clear” to her why the PVV still supported motion D66 to phase out factory farming in February last year. “I find it challenging,” she said, “because we’re playing with multiple representatives here.”

Grouse himself recently said during a parliamentary debate on the wolf that he draws an ethical line. “Of course, I will never vote for killing animals. In fact, I would prefer to leave the House.”

