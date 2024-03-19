The House of Representatives will debate on Wednesday the report that whistleblower Kim Putters presented last week. After four weeks of discussions with key political players, he gave what appeared to be clear advice about continuing the so-far sluggish cabinet formation: let the four right-wing parties PVV, VVD, SNB and BBB negotiate with each other to form a so-called “program cabinet.”

As Patters defines it, it is a coalition that negotiates a broad agreement and then appoints a partially apolitical cabinet to develop it further. A fresh idea to help create a much-desired new administrative culture? Or a far-fetched option to mask mutual distrust?

What four vulnerabilities will arise in the next round of formation?

1. Fragile confidence in the whims of Geert Wilders

If Putters succeeded in eliminating the deep mistrust between the four parties to the negotiations, then this is doubtful on at least one point. After all, Peter Omtzigt’s NSC still has great difficulty with the rule of law content of the PVV. In a report by previous whistleblower Ronald Plasterk, the four negotiators reached an agreement to “guarantee the Constitution, fundamental rights and the democratic rule of law” – with seven points written in black and white, including respect for court decisions and freedom of religion. But Plasterk also noted that the NSS faction considers the “rule of law distance” from the PVV to be too great for participation in a joint cabinet. He did not consider this objection in principle to be a problem for the possible tolerant role of the cabinet of ministers headed by the PVV.

Now NSC has taken a big step forward. In the version of the cabinet proposed by the informant Putters, Omtzigt seems ready to supply the ministers. He appears confident that the PVV will not derail as a government partner as long as Geert Wilders remains in the House of Representatives. As with the debate on the previous formation report, on Wednesday Omtzigt will receive pointed questions about this from parties that are much further away from the PVV: D66, GroenLinks-PvdA, Volt, Denk.

In his report, whistleblower Putters continues to raise concerns about mutual trust between the four right-wing parties. It is not without reason that the informant calls on the party leaders involved to “limit statements on (social) networks during the formation period to a minimum.” And he says that once the cabinet is in place, “cooperation agreements will remain important, for example on timely consultations on […] unforeseen events” and “careful handling of reports”. A good listener will read a hidden warning here about Wilders’ sometimes abrasive behavior on Twitter.

2. A naive desire to change the majority

According to whistleblower Kim Putters, this is also one of the most important aspects of his extra-parliamentary “program cabinet”: a greater distance between the cabinet and the House of Representatives and a less detailed coalition agreement. The idea is that there is less coalition pressure and the House of Representatives, including opposition parties, can have more influence on policy.

According to political scientist Simon Otjes (Leiden University), this sounds great on paper, but the expected composition of this right-wing cabinet makes this method unlikely. “On the one hand, there is a desire to create a cabinet with a clear ideological and right-wing profile, which, as they say, pays tribute to the election results. At the same time, you hear a wish that the contradictions between the coalition and the opposition be reduced and that a more fluid majority be sought. These ambitions contradict each other.”

Speculation about who will soon lead a right-wing cabinet with more support than Wilders can begin with

Otjes expects that support in the right-wing extra-parliamentary cabinet will come mainly from right-wing parties. He bases this on an analysis of past voting relationships. “Under Rutte I, a minority cabinet enjoying tolerant support from the PVV, the split between the coalition and the opposition was even stronger than in other cabinets. Under Rutte II, with the right VVD and left PvDA, this was less.” According to Otjes, the search for a change in majority can only work if the (extra-parliamentary) cabinet consists of parties of the right and left and is drawn from the middle.

3. Ambitious staffing, including the prime minister’s question

Another striking piece of advice from Patters is that the extra-parliamentary policy cabinet should be made up of 50 per cent ministers with “political roots” and 50 per cent non-political people. This differs significantly from current practice in The Hague, where ministers are often representatives of the political parties themselves. During this period of government, D66 did enter Rutte IV, along with a number of specialist ministers such as Ernst Kuipers (health) and Robbert Dijkgraaf (education). To ensure the extra-parliamentary nature of the next cabinet, this number will have to increase significantly.

Otjes finds it unclear what exactly Patters means by “political attachment.” He can imagine that a party like the VVD would still want to look at its vast network, which also includes many non-Hague administrators. The name of Marco Pastors, a former councilor of Lefbar Rotterdam, is also sometimes mentioned as a potential PVV minister. Is he still a (party) politician or not? “He is not currently a member of any coalition party, but previously had a strong party political profile.”

Otjes found it surprising that Putters advised all four party leaders PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB to take seats in the House of Representatives. This was not always the case in historical examples of extra-parliamentary cabinets. For example, in the last century Den Uyl and Coleraine were both prime minister and party leader. According to Otjes, this now seems to be the main solution to prevent PVV leader Geert Wilders from becoming prime minister. Speculation may begin as to who will soon lead the right-wing cabinet and gain more support.

4. Significant obstacles

While Putters’ job was mainly to create a workable form for the new cabinet, the next stage – perhaps again under the leadership of an independent SER chairman – will finally have to deal with the substance. Patters recommends formulating broad agreements on ten points, including shelter, agriculture, government and finance. According to him, it is possible to agree on joint goals and decisions in any case.

The fact is that there are at least two topics on which there have been huge disagreements between the parties in recent months. In any case, the conflict between the PVV and the VVD over the dissolution law, which the Senate faction agreed to against the wishes of the VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz, has still not been resolved to the outside world.

Second: the reason NSS leader Omtzigt stopped negotiations with the previous whistleblower in early February was that he had zero confidence in the financial health of the treasury – and therefore ambitious investments in the new cabinet had no chance. Although the PBC’s recent assessment showed a more favorable picture of government finances, Omtzigt has yet to comment publicly on whether this is encouraging enough for him.

