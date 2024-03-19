Narendra Modi – Vladimir Putin

Elections in Russia, India Modi among those most convinced to congratulate Putin

It wasn’t only those often called “bad” people who congratulated Vladimir Putin on his plebiscite victory (which also caused some controversy in Italy) in the Russian presidential election. Yes, because in the front row among those who complimented him was also Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India and the “most loved leader” in the world, as defined by Giorgia Meloni, who established a very friendly and cooperative relationship with him.

“I congratulate His Excellency Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation,” the Indian Prime Minister wrote about the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia in the coming years.”

This is not all that surprising, at least to those who have been following India’s maneuvers since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. New Delhi has long-standing strategic ties with Russia, which have continued to evolve since 2022, even as the United States and Europe increasingly list India as a strategic partner, including to “reduce risk” vis-à-vis China. Suffice it to recall the launch of the still rather vague “spice route” as opposed to the Chinese Silk Road.

India has long been a major recipient of Russian military equipment and has sharply increased its purchases of Russian oil since February 2022 after Western countries imposed sanctions and price caps in response to the invasion of Ukraine. India has increased its purchases of Russian oil, taking advantage of the Kremlin’s deep discounts on prices due to sanctions. Its imports rose from pre-war lows in January 2022 to 1.27 million barrels per day in January 2023, according to research firm Vortexa. Russia was India’s largest oil supplier in 2023, accounting for about 30% of imports.

“Special and privileged” relationship between India and Russia

This is not just about trade or energy. India is part of the Quad, a four-way US-India-Japan-Australia alliance that China perceives as the first unrealistic attempt to form an Asian equivalent of NATO, but at the same time it continues to belong to groups such as BRICS (recently expanded with five new members) together with China and Russia and in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, always together with Beijing and Moscow, as well as with the former Soviet republics of Central Asia and Iran.

Over the Christmas period, while the United States and Europe may have been distracted, India returned to high-level talks with Russia following a visit to Moscow by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Following the meeting with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian colleague said that “plans for joint production of military equipment” were discussed and progress was made in the negotiations.

Then the heads of diplomacy of the two countries spoke about the prospects for military-technical cooperation, including in the production of modern weapons. “We have also taken concrete steps in this area,” Lavrov said. He added that their cooperation is of a strategic nature, which “corresponds to the national interests of our states, the interests of ensuring security on the Eurasian continent.” Lavrov said they agreed on a number of steps to expand cooperation, including the creation of an International North-South Transport Corridor connecting Russia and India by sea, rail and road, as well as the creation of a Chennai-Vladivostok sea route.

Cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector and the peaceful use of nuclear energy were also discussed at the meeting. Jaishankar said that relations between India and Russia remain stable and strong. “They are based on our strategic convergence, our geopolitical interests and the fact that they are mutually beneficial,” stressing that bilateral trade has reached an all-time high. “We crossed the $50 billion mark last year and expect to cross that figure this year,” Jaishankar said. “What is important is that this trade is more balanced, sustainable and guarantees fair market access.”

In short, even the West’s friend Modi is Putin’s friend.