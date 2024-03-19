ROME – “I’ll let you know like this, without too many frills: a new song will be released on Friday 22nd and it’s called “Puntofermo”. Everyone should have their own, so as not to get lost in such a changing and unsettling reality… We could talk for a long time about this theme, but instead I will try to capture its essence in the three minutes of this new song, which is about to meet you on Friday”.

With this post, published today on his Facebook page, Tiromancino leader Federico Zampaglione announced the imminent release of a new single, which will be titled “Puntofermo”.