Fiumicino, March 19, 2024 – During the work of the Public Transport Commission, it became necessary to increase the number of lines corresponding to school entry and exit times, with particular attention to Maccarese and the northern quadrant of the territory.

“The modernization concerns line 3 in both directions, the departure time of line 16 has been moved up by 6 minutes to allow passengers arriving by train to connect towards Testa di Lepre and Aranova. – said Public Transport Advisor Angelo Caroccia. “Changes have been added to lines 15, modernized in the section towards the school on Via Galtelli and towards the first area connected to Aranova.”

“In the coming days we will also introduce Line 8 to the airport with more flights; the line will be more functional even during the holidays, maintaining the same frequency as in the middle of the week to allow workers and LPT users to be covered 7 days a week – he continues – In collaboration with the Department of Transport of the Lazio Region, we have developed a program to strengthen all lines , passing through railway sections for transport to and from Leonardo da Vinci Airport, in the interests of workers and tourists and to reduce traffic.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.