Social discontent has manifested itself again in Cuba, this time with hundreds of people taking to the streets in Santiago de Cuba since Sunday. According to various international media, the reasons behind this wave of protests are the prolonged blackouts that affect the entire country, with the province of Santiago de Cuba experiencing outages of up to 13 hours a day, and the food shortage that has worsened the situation. .

The difficult energy situation and the irregular distribution of food have generated widespread unrest among the population, reflected in the slogans of the protesters, who demanded “food and electricity” in the streets of Santiago de Cuba.

“Terrorists based in the United States”, denounces Díaz-Canel

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has warned about the use of this context by “the enemies of the Revolution” to destabilize the country, although several witnesses to the protests have pointed out the population’s genuine concern for their basic needs.

Images of the protest were widely spread on social media, showing the magnitude of the discontent in one of the country’s most important cities. In addition, similar protests were reported in the city of Bayamo, although their authenticity has not yet been confirmed by official sources.

The testimonies of protesters and residents of Santiago de Cuba reflect the seriousness of the situation. Power outages of up to 14 hours have been reported, affecting not only the daily lives of citizens but also the availability of food, especially when the government delivers subsidized products in insufficient quantities.

The government response included the presence of the police to control the situation and prevent violence, as well as the suspension of cell phone data internet service in the city, a measure that limits the dissemination of information about the protests.

The context of these demonstrations is framed in an energy crisis that has affected Cuba since the beginning of March, when maintenance work began at the Antonio Güiteras thermoelectric plant, the main one in the country. The fuel shortage has aggravated the situation, leading to widespread outages throughout the national territory.

Cuban authorities have recognized the seriousness of the situation, with Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy admitting that many regions of the country are experiencing prolonged power outages. However, to date no concrete solutions have been offered to address these problems.

The United States defends itself and asks to protect human rights

On the other hand, the United States has reacted to the protests in Cuba with a call for the Cuban government to respect the human rights of protesters. The United States Embassy in Cuba has urged Cuban authorities to respect the right of citizens to peacefully assemble and has expressed concern about the situation in Santiago de Cuba and Bayamo.

Likewise, the US government has reiterated that they are not behind the protests and has asked the Cuban government to refrain from violence and unjust arrests. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel has emphasized that the protests in Cuba reflect the serious situation on the island and has urged the Cuban government to address the needs of its people.

Amid this panorama, uncertainty about the future of Cuba and the government’s ability to address the needs of its population continues. Meanwhile, Cubans continue to face daily difficulties accessing food and basic services such as electricity.