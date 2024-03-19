Complaints received by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) occur for various reasons, among which stand out: non-compliance with offers, invalidation of the product guarantee, failure to respect the terms and conditions of the service you contracted or the good that you acquired, among other things.

According to data from Profeco, Mexicans make a greater number of complaints in three sectors: telecommunications (34%), department stores (16%) and airlines (15%, thus covering 65% of the complaints). that arrive at Profeco.

On the other hand, the companies that consumers complain about the most are:

Gas stations, these companies receive more than 10 thousand complaints annually where problems with the service, refusal of payment due to product deterioration, loss of product, etc. are formally reported. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), this company received 8,973 complaints during 2023, being able to resolve 6,580 and leaving 2,393 pending, highlighting complaints due to refusal to correct collection errors, calculation errors , charging extraordinary fees, refusing to provide the service, etc.

Other companies that appear at the top of the companies that receive the most complaints are:

Self-service stores with 14%. Electronic commerce with 8%. Electronics and domestic with 3%.

On the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, celebrated on March 15, Profeco recalled the importance of recognizing that consumers have access to information, the ability to choose, education, security and quality.

In addition to this, he announced that consumers have the right to non-discrimination, to receive compensation, to freedom, to the privacy of temporary data, etc.

For complaints or complaints about services and products, access the official site and follow the steps to start the process you require.

