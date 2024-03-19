“Of the eighteen students in her class, thirteen should receive adapted school recommendations,” says Patricia Kroon, an eighth-grade teacher at De Bosbouwers Roman Catholic Primary School in Hoofddorp. She came to this conclusion based on the results of the advanced placement test she received last week. “The kids who I gave one piece of advice, like MAVO, now find themselves with MAVO-HAVO. Or they went from MAVO-HAVO to HAVO-VVO. This means you need to talk to your parents.”

The progress test, which all primary school pupils took in February, should help schools determine the right level for entry into secondary school. But at De Bosbouwers, as well as other primary schools, the results were largely confusing. Test results appear to deviate more than in other years from preliminary recommendations given by schools. And it also seems to matter which test the school asks students to take, because there are six tests they can choose from.

Eva Naijkens, director of the Alan Turing School in Amsterdam, provoked a discussion about this issue on the social network LinkedIn. The Board of Basic Education, which represents primary education interests, has also received signals that test scores are trending downward this year.

The final test, which Year 8 students previously took in April, was replaced by a progress test in February for the first time this year. Testing times have been moved up, among other things, to ensure students receive final advice before applying to high school. In the past, it has sometimes happened that students received revised recommendations in May, but their chosen school no longer had a place available.

Schools must adjust preliminary recommendations they made earlier in the school year if a student scores higher on the test. Only if schools are truly convinced that other advice is not in the best interests of the child can they stick to the old advice. They must justify this in writing.

Patricia Kroon: “Sometimes you are sure that it must be MAVO. This can lead to a difficult conversation with parents. I myself am not so afraid of this, because I know that parents at school want the best for their child. But there may be parents who say, “Now I need HAVO advice.” »

Primary schools could choose from six different tests. At De Bosbouverse, students took the Cito, Leerling In Beeld (LIB) test. Another popular test is the IEP. This was done at the Alan Turing School in Amsterdam, where Eva Naijkens is the director. On Monday, she posted on LinkedIn that her school’s results were disappointing. “In recent years, we have developed an approach that helps us identify good school boards. This was always on point. Sometimes recommendations had to be adjusted upward. However, this year things turned out differently: for 10 (out of 26!) students, the progressive IEP test showed that we made a recommendation that was too high.”

“It’s painful and frustrating for students who score lower,” Naijkens says by phone, even if their school recommendations aren’t adjusted because that only happens if the test score is higher. “We have several children who are, of course, studying at university, but have now received a HAVO/VWO score. It doesn’t measure up to what they can do.” She also works at a school in Amsterdam Noord where the LIB test was used. There the score was actually higher: forty students had to receive adjusted counseling. “Maybe it’s their own merit or the efforts of the teachers,” says Naijkens, “but we can’t say that with certainty.”

Her LinkedIn post prompted a flood of responses from teachers, school administrators and school boards who, like her, were concerned about the discrepancies in test scores. She also received anonymous messages from schools who were ashamed of their disappointing results. “For example, I received a message from someone who wrote to me that in one class, 22 students received a lower recommendation than the school recommended.”

Naijkens believes something has gone wrong with test standardization. “The picture just doesn’t match other years. All six tests included so-called anchor questions to allow comparison. But I got the impression that it didn’t work. Just have everyone take the same test. We don’t have six different final exams, do we?”

The software council agrees with her. “We’re hearing more about what Naaykens outlines. We are concerned about this. Your advice cannot depend on where the test took place,” the spokesperson said.

In response, the Department of Education said it was not surprised by the rejection of the Advanced Placement Test results. “As expected and previously explained to schools, progress test results this year may differ from previous years.” According to the ministry, this is because “the system has been adjusted to make the various final tests even more comparable.” The ministry does not believe that any mistakes were made. “Adjusting the standards is a careful and detailed process, which means preliminary testing will also produce reliable results this year.”

