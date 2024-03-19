Pomezia, March 19, 2024 – The City Council unanimously decided to begin the process of creating a Municipal Anti-Mafia Commission. Legality has no color and goes beyond the opposition: Pomezia compactly says “no”, both to the majority and to the opposition, to the infiltration of the mafia. The creation of the Commission should be a signal.

Based on the critical importance of promoting transparency and the rule of law in the municipal administration, the Council directs the President of the City Council to take all actions necessary to create by April the Council’s Special Commission on Combating Organized Crime, Anti-Corruption and Promoting the Rule of Law.

