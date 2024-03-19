Dozens of famous Dutch people, singers, presenters, politicians and administrators have become victims of deepfake pornography. This became clear from AD’s own investigation on Tuesday. Politicians reacted with disgust on social media. Dilan Yesilgez (VVD) mentions video “Disgusting and also punishable,” and encourages victims to report the crime. Also Mirjam Bikker from the Christian Union. mentions it is “disgusting and reprehensible.” “And before you know it [is het een] an additional barrier to women’s activity in politics.” D66 member Jost Sneller demanded a parliamentary debate.

In deepfake porn, the victim’s face is pasted onto the body of a porn actress using artificial intelligence. According to AD, these kinds of deepfake videos of dozens of famous Dutch people, members of parliament and members of the Royal House are on a “controversial porn site.” This mainly concerns women. The crime has been reported by various singers and MCs, as well as political parties BBB and D66. GroenLinks-PvdA, the Animal Welfare Party and the VVD are also considering legal action. The Dutch Data Protection Authority encourages victims to contact prosecutors.

Pornographic deepfakes have been a concern for some time now. This falls under the category of “revenge porn” and is punishable, but it is almost impossible to remove the images from the Internet. In January, for example, social media was flooded with pornographic fake images of superstar Taylor Swift. This caused great outrage in the US Congress, which called for new legislation. However, social platform X failed to remove the images from the website and block all accounts involved. In the Netherlands last year, a man was convicted of creating a deepfake of WNL presenter Velmoed Sijtsma. He was given a conditional community service order for 180 hours.

