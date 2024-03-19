Holiday park operator and TV presenter Peter Gillies has been renting out holiday homes for many years. The internal booking system was also changed so that the black rental, which Gillies paid for in cash, remained invisible. The State Prosecutor’s Office announced this on Tuesday in the Den Bosch court during the first hearing in the criminal case against Gillis, his daughter, ex-wife and nine companies.

Gillies’ Oostappen Group has eight holiday parks and is one of the largest holiday park operators in the country. Gillies, the protagonist of the SBS reality show Mass – Cash, is being investigated by the State Prosecutor’s Office in the Rabarber criminal case for tax fraud. On Tuesday, prosecutors announced at a preliminary hearing exactly what the fraud looked like.

Between 2014 and May 2019, when the FIOD investigation carried out raids at several holiday parks, chalets were allegedly rented out to so-called “rangers” in the Oostappen group: people who paid undeclared wages. The rent they paid in cash was not included in the cash book, prosecutors said. Moreover, the rentals were not visible in the booking system, where the homes were recorded as being unavailable due to maintenance.

Gillies is accused of ordering a black rental. He also reportedly collected envelopes containing money and destroyed documents confirming the illegal lease.

The prosecutor’s office did not name the amount that the treasury lost due to the “black” rent. It only talked about “high staff turnover,” which remained unaccounted for. In addition to illegal rentals, Gillies is also accused of failing to keep track of the wages of his foreign employees.

Criminal record

Gillis’ attorney, Mark Hendricks, did not pursue the allegations and focused on the criminal investigation. According to tax lawyer Hendricks, Gillies had to “at all costs” obtain a conviction from the East Brabant RIEC, a partnership aimed at combating subversive activities of municipalities, tax authorities and prosecutors.

The criminal investigation against Gillis, the lawyer quoted from internal documents, was intended to be small with the goal of “achieving a conviction for the sake of a conviction.” According to Hendricks, this approach conflicts with various legal principles. RIEC’s goal would be to revoke Gillies’ approvals.

However, in recent months, these permits have proven vulnerable even without a criminal record. For example, late last year the municipality of Asten revoked the food permit for the De Prinsenmeer holiday park and rejected the current application for an operating permit. At the time, the NRC noted that Gillis’ permits were at risk in more municipalities because he no longer passed the National Bureau of Beebob’s integrity check, which identified him as an alleged criminal entrepreneur. In such cases, municipalities may refuse to issue permits because there is a serious risk that the entrepreneur will be used for money laundering or other criminal offenses.

