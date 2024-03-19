Ostia, March 19, 2024 – This morning an accident occurred in Ostia when, from approximately 07:00, the fire brigade of the Ostia detachment intervened near Piazzale Magellano due to a truck overturning directly onto a rock. The driver, who remained trapped inside, was extricated by firefighters in satisfactory condition and transferred to medical attention. Intervention is still ongoing to secure the heavy vehicle. The dynamics of the incident are yet to be clarified. According to them, state police and 118 people are at the scene.

