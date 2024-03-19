Ostia, March 19, 2024 – “This morning I went with members of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the state of degradation and safety of the suburbs, chaired by the Hon. Alessandro Battilocchio, at the MECS plant in Capocotta, which was set on fire in recent days, and at the villa in Via Braies all’Infernetto, confiscated from organized crime, a building that will soon be used for social purposes for the benefit of the people. disabled people within the framework of the After Us Law, thanks to the collaboration of Asilo Savoia, the Municipality of Rome and the Lazio Region. The presence in these places of institutions that are symbols of the fight against the mafia in the area signals that something is changing, that a turning point is possible if everyone works to restore the rule of law and security, which is an important condition for the reopening of the municipality.

Thus Francesco Bucci, Forza Italia security representative for the legality of the municipality in Idroscalo, and many other stories of revival. Forza Italia is also working in the Lazio region with City Security Councilor Luisa Regimenti to promote the return and increase in value of assets confiscated from the mafia: we will resolutely continue to fulfill this commitment.”

“I thank the chairman of the Suburban Commission of Inquiry, Alessandro Battilocchio, and all the MPs present for the constant attention they give to this area. Unity of policies and institutions is fundamental to winning the fight against organized crime,” he concludes.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.