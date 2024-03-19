The 2024 MotoGP returns to the track this weekend, with the second race of the season taking place between the curbs of the Portimão circuit in Portugal. The appointment is for Friday 22nd March with qualifying, which will then be followed by the Sprint Race on Saturday 23rd and the traditional race on Sunday (24 March).

Below you will find the TV times of free practice, qualifying and races of MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE, live on Sky and TV8 and streaming on NOW.

FRIDAY 22 MARCH

SkySports

09,30-09,45 FP1 MotoE10.00-10,35 FP1 Moto310,50-11,30 FP1 Moto211,45-12,30 FP1 MotoGP13,35-13,50 FP2 MotoE14,15-14,50 FP2 Moto315,05-15,45 FP2 Moto216.00-17.00 FP2 MotoGP

SATURDAY 23 MARCH

SkySports

9.40-10.10 FP3 Moto310.25-10.55 FP3 Moto211.10-11.40 FP3 MotoGP11.50-12.30 MotoGP Qualifying13.15 Race1 MotoE13.50-14.30 Moto3 Qualifying14.45-15. 25 Moto Qualifying216.00 Sprint Race MotoGP17,10 Race2 MotoE14,45-15,25 Moto Qualifying216.00 Sprint Race MotoGP

TV8

11.50-12.30 MotoGP Qualifying 13.50-14.30 Moto3 Qualifying

SUNDAY 24 MARCH

SkySports

10.40-10.50 Warm-Up MotoGP12.00 Gara Moto313.15 Gara Moto215.00 Gara MotoGP

TV8

5.15pm Moto3 race (DEFERRED)6.30pm Moto2 race (DEFERRED)20.15 MotoGP race (DEFERRED)