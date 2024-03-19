My wife has booked a trip to Boston.

The day before she leaves, she tells her 15-year-old grandson about the city’s rich history: the Boston Tea Party, the tea chests that colonists threw into the harbor (1773), and the beginning of the American Revolution.

He nods affirmatively and knows the story.

— From a history lesson at school? – she (the former teacher) asks hopefully.

“No from Donald Duck,” was his response.

Readers are the authors of this column.

